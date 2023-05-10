Markets

Sliding rand raises chance of another interest rate hike

The currency weakens to R18.90/$, adding pressure to SAs inflation outlook

10 May 2023 - 22:07 Andries Mahlangu

The rand weakened to a three-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, reigniting upside risks to the inflation outlook, which could lead the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates again when its monetary policy committee meets later this month.

SA’s currency weakened as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of the Covid pandemic and potentially clouding the outlook on inflation that remains well above the 4.5% midpoint of the target range at which the Bank prefers to anchor expectations...

