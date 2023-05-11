Rand could worsen to R19.35/$, analyst warns

The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
Though crucial in safeguarding SA's integrity, lifestyle audits must be conducted in a lawful, responsible manner in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act
The allegations against Fikile Mbalula suggest the Dockrat family, through linked companies, allegedly paid for the politician’s holiday
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
Grid power shortages and problems in refilling fuel tanks hampered the availability of Africa’s largest network in Sudan
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The Ming Pao newspaper says from Sunday it will scrap the comic strip by Wong Kei-kwan, which has been running for 40 years
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
The rand remained under pressure on Thursday morning, with the possibility of R19 to a dollar looming.
The local currency has lost more than 3.5% so far this week — reaching a level last seen in April 2020 at R18.97227/$, as local factors, in particular load-shedding, weighed on the economy and rand...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand could worsen to R19.35/$, analyst warns
The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
The rand remained under pressure on Thursday morning, with the possibility of R19 to a dollar looming.
The local currency has lost more than 3.5% so far this week — reaching a level last seen in April 2020 at R18.97227/$, as local factors, in particular load-shedding, weighed on the economy and rand...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.