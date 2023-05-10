Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: The noise and debate around monetary policy is likely to escalate

Expectations for policy rates in SA remain decidedly hawkish and could deteriorate further

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 05:00

In its latest monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank estimates that load-shedding will take two percentage points off GDP in 2023 and add 1.1 percentage points to inflation.

For the monetary policy committee (MPC), this has had the effect of more policy tightening than would have otherwise been the case, even as growth has stalled. We saw this with a continuing acceleration in domestic food inflation, even as food prices globally are providing a welcome disinflationary impulse to economies. In SA, food price inflation has continued to accelerate, coming in at 14% in March.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.