GUMANI TSHIMOMOLA: The Reserve Bank is waging war on the working class

The currency weakens as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The SA-based medtech firm, which harnesses AI and machine learning to create sustainable healthcare experiences, is poised for huge growth
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The death toll linked to the starvation cult has reached 145 and hundreds of people are still missing
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
In March Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago shocked many, including conservative economists, when he announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) had decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 7.75%, effective March 31. The March increase marked the ninth repo rate hike since November 2021.
The consequences of these increases include a depressed economic environment and high levels of unemployment as attempts are made to control inflation. This is a dangerous and misguided idea, yet one that aligns with capitalist logic. In this article I delve into the reasoning behind these decisions and their implications for the capitalist order in SA, examining the nation’s response to the uncertain future of capital accumulation that hung in the balance after the Marikana massacre of August 2012. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GUMANI TSHIMOMOLA: The Reserve Bank is waging war on the working class
Austerity has always been used to discipline the working class and resolve class antagonism
In March Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago shocked many, including conservative economists, when he announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) had decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 7.75%, effective March 31. The March increase marked the ninth repo rate hike since November 2021.
The consequences of these increases include a depressed economic environment and high levels of unemployment as attempts are made to control inflation. This is a dangerous and misguided idea, yet one that aligns with capitalist logic. In this article I delve into the reasoning behind these decisions and their implications for the capitalist order in SA, examining the nation’s response to the uncertain future of capital accumulation that hung in the balance after the Marikana massacre of August 2012. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.