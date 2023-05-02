New car sales fall for second successive month

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Year-on-year new-vehicle sales fell for the second successive month in April, figures released on Tuesday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) show.
According to the figures, the motor industry sold 37,107 cars and commercial vehicles in April — 0.2% down from the 37,195 of April 2022. In March, the deficit was 0.6%. As a result, aggregate sales of 175,411 for the first four months of 2023 were 1.2% ahead of the 173,387 at the same stage of 2022.
As in March, cars were the main contributor to April’s decline. Sales were down 6.1%, from 25,735 to 24,174. For the year to end-April, they fell 2.5%, from 119,379 to 116,421.
Commercial vehicles fared better in April, with the exception of heavy trucks. Light, medium and extra-heavies all grew sales
There was also good news from exports. Shipments improved 13.4% in April, from 27.117 to 30,756. For the year so far, they have finally overtaken 2022 and are 0.1% ahead, up from 115,480 to 115,567.
furlongerd@businesslive.co.za
