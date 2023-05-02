Economic uncertainty puts brakes on new-car sales

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Of the 6,329 e-visas rejected, well over half were rejected because they simply were not attended to in time
Minister warns of 'harsh' treatment for companies that fail to comply with Employment Equity Amendment Act
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US
Player says team is mentally tougher than last year and focus is on preparation
Once a ‘laggard’, the Japanese automaker is now fully committed to electrification under new leadership
Economic uncertainty is “throttling” demand for new cars, WesBank marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse said on Tuesday.
Though credit applications were rising, consumers were unwilling to take the next step and actually commit to a purchase.
Gaoaketse was speaking after new figures showed the market continued to fall in April. Car sales this April were 6.1% lower than in April 2022, falling from 25,735 to 24,174.
More worryingly, they were down more than 23% from 31,601 in March 2023. Aggregate sales for the first four months of 2023 slipped 2.5%, from 119,379 to 116,421.
Fortunately, sales of commercial vehicles fared better. Compared with those of April 2022, sales of light commercials, mainly bakkies and minibuses, improved 11%. Year to date, they are 8.9% ahead. That gap is likely to grow in coming months. In April 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods swamped Toyota’s Durban assembly plant and halted assembly of vehicles, including the market-leading Hilux, for four months.
Sales of medium and extra-heavy commercials are also running ahead of 2022 but the heavy truck market is in arrears.
Combined sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 37,107 last month — 0.2% down from the 37,195 of April 2022. Aggregate sales of 175,411 for the first four months of 2023 were 1.2% ahead of the 173,387 at the same stage of 2022. That is half the 2.4% gap that existed at the end of March.
With two interest-rate rises already this year and another expected in May, Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, said the overall new-vehicle market would remain “reserved” for most of this year. The IMF forecast that SA’s real GDP growth in 2023 could be as low as 0.1%, was further dampening consumer and business confidence.
Gaoaketse said: “With a further interest rate hike expected during May in an effort to curb high inflation, the impacts that are throttling the market should be expected to continue for some time. Consumers should be carefully considering their vehicle requirements within their affordability to manage their budgets and responsibly limit their indebtedness.”
Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said that many consumers had no choice, given that bank credit approvals fell in April. Nevertheless, he said: “We trust the proven track record of the motor industry will prevail and future sales may not be as badly affected as some people are forecasting.”
Exports are finally running ahead of 2022’s after 30,756 vehicles were shipped overseas in April. That was 13.4% more than the 27,117 of the year before. However, April 2022 exports were badly affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods, which disrupted operations at Durban harbour, the motor industry’s main export hub.
Despite that, the industry will be relieved that aggregate exports this year finally overtook those of 2022. After four months, they totalled 115,567, which is 0.1% ahead of the 115,480 at the same stage last year.
furlongerd@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Economic uncertainty puts brakes on new-car sales
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Economic uncertainty is “throttling” demand for new cars, WesBank marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse said on Tuesday.
Though credit applications were rising, consumers were unwilling to take the next step and actually commit to a purchase.
Gaoaketse was speaking after new figures showed the market continued to fall in April. Car sales this April were 6.1% lower than in April 2022, falling from 25,735 to 24,174.
More worryingly, they were down more than 23% from 31,601 in March 2023. Aggregate sales for the first four months of 2023 slipped 2.5%, from 119,379 to 116,421.
Fortunately, sales of commercial vehicles fared better. Compared with those of April 2022, sales of light commercials, mainly bakkies and minibuses, improved 11%. Year to date, they are 8.9% ahead. That gap is likely to grow in coming months. In April 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods swamped Toyota’s Durban assembly plant and halted assembly of vehicles, including the market-leading Hilux, for four months.
Sales of medium and extra-heavy commercials are also running ahead of 2022 but the heavy truck market is in arrears.
Combined sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 37,107 last month — 0.2% down from the 37,195 of April 2022. Aggregate sales of 175,411 for the first four months of 2023 were 1.2% ahead of the 173,387 at the same stage of 2022. That is half the 2.4% gap that existed at the end of March.
With two interest-rate rises already this year and another expected in May, Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, said the overall new-vehicle market would remain “reserved” for most of this year. The IMF forecast that SA’s real GDP growth in 2023 could be as low as 0.1%, was further dampening consumer and business confidence.
Gaoaketse said: “With a further interest rate hike expected during May in an effort to curb high inflation, the impacts that are throttling the market should be expected to continue for some time. Consumers should be carefully considering their vehicle requirements within their affordability to manage their budgets and responsibly limit their indebtedness.”
Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said that many consumers had no choice, given that bank credit approvals fell in April. Nevertheless, he said: “We trust the proven track record of the motor industry will prevail and future sales may not be as badly affected as some people are forecasting.”
Exports are finally running ahead of 2022’s after 30,756 vehicles were shipped overseas in April. That was 13.4% more than the 27,117 of the year before. However, April 2022 exports were badly affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods, which disrupted operations at Durban harbour, the motor industry’s main export hub.
Despite that, the industry will be relieved that aggregate exports this year finally overtook those of 2022. After four months, they totalled 115,567, which is 0.1% ahead of the 115,480 at the same stage last year.
furlongerd@businesslive.co.za
General Motors raises 2023 guidance as demand exceeds expectations
EDITORIAL: Act now to protect the motor industry
DAVID FURLONGER: Toyota leads the way in new vehicle sales
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
General Motors raises 2023 guidance as demand exceeds expectations
EDITORIAL: Act now to protect the motor industry
DAVID FURLONGER: Toyota leads the way in new vehicle sales
Nissan seeks tech tie-up without Renault
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.