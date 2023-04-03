Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Ahead of the Brics summit in August there have been reports suggesting that emerging market heavyweights — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — are thinking of ditching the US dollar in an attempt to trade with a more common currency. Business Day TV caught up with chair of the Brics council Busi Mabuza to discuss the viability of this move.
WATCH: Brics mulls ditching US dollar
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
