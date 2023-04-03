Economy

WATCH: Brics mulls ditching US dollar

Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza

03 April 2023 - 21:04
Ahead of the Brics summit in August there have been reports suggesting that emerging market heavyweights — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — are thinking of ditching the US dollar in an attempt to trade with a more common currency. Business Day TV caught up with chair of the Brics council Busi Mabuza to discuss the viability of this move.

