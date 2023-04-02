Business

African billionaires flee the continent

How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere

02 April 2023 - 08:51 THABISO MOCHIKO

A report tracking wealthy individuals in Africa expects 88,000 dollar millionaires on the continent to relocate to new countries as confidence levels drop.

The “Africa Wealth Report”, published by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth, says that though the expected relocation figure is 22,000 fewer than in 2019, when 110,000 moved, droves of affluent investors and their families are preparing for the new post-Covid world, with a “yet-to-be-revealed rearrangement of the global order and the ever-present threat of climate change as a constant backdrop”. ..

