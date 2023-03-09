SA’s current account widens, with the first annual deficit since 2019 reported

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The US believes rejection will prevent a diplomatic coup for Beijing and preserve US dominance
Standard Bank CEO says the lender's scenario planning shows that while a collapse of SA's power grid is possible the probability is low
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Defence ministry says strikes on infrastructure are payback for a cross-border raid on a Russian village
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
SA’s current account widened in the fourth quarter of 2022 — and also deteriorated for the whole year — reflecting the effects of fading terms of trade support and the deteriorating performance of critical transport logistics infrastructure.
Released on Thursday, Reserve Bank data shows that SA’s terms of trade, including gold, deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA’s current account widens, with the first annual deficit since 2019 reported
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1bon in the third quarter
SA’s current account widened in the fourth quarter of 2022 — and also deteriorated for the whole year — reflecting the effects of fading terms of trade support and the deteriorating performance of critical transport logistics infrastructure.
Released on Thursday, Reserve Bank data shows that SA’s terms of trade, including gold, deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.