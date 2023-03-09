Economy

SA’s current account widens, with the first annual deficit since 2019 reported

SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1bon in the third quarter

09 March 2023 - 11:14 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s current account widened in the fourth quarter of 2022 — and also deteriorated for the whole year — reflecting the effects of fading terms of trade support and the deteriorating performance of critical transport logistics infrastructure. 

Released on Thursday, Reserve Bank data shows that SA’s terms of trade, including gold, deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased...

