WATCH: SA’s GDP takes a knock in the fourth quarter

Industry data shows a drawdown despite forecasts for a rise, but a bearish outlook remains as investors brace for steeper US rate hikes
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
A cash crunch, unexploded weapons and soaring costs in Ukraine may further threaten global food supplies after last year’s disruptions
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
SA’s economy has taken a knock. During the fourth quarter of 2022, GDP contracted by 1.3% as all industries took a hit amid continuous power cuts. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
SA's economy has taken a knock.
