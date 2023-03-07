Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s GDP takes a knock in the fourth quarter

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

07 March 2023 - 22:04
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

SA’s economy has taken a knock. During the fourth quarter of 2022, GDP contracted by 1.3% as all industries took a hit amid continuous power cuts. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

SA's economy has taken a knock.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Shoprite delivers profit bump

Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
Companies
12 hours ago

WATCH: Bidvest delivers double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Mpact more than doubles its annual payout

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
Companies
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Economic growth hits the wall amid crippling ...
Economy
2.
Manufacturing, mining and agriculture drive ...
Economy
3.
SA’s digital transformation raises demand for ...
Economy
4.
Tax take stays strong but risks to fiscus ...
Economy
5.
Economic growth hits the wall amid crippling ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.