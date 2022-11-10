×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Mining output shrinks while manufacturing surprises in September

Load-shedding and transportation disruptions from the labour strike at Transnet have badly affected mining activity

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 12:41 Thuletho Zwae

SA mining production shrank more than the market expected in September, falling for an eighth consecutive month as a result of strikes in the sector and ongoing power cuts.

Stats SA said on Thursday that mining activity fell by 4.5% year on year, after a drop of 6.4% the previous month and by more than market forecasts of a 4.05% contraction...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.