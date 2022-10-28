However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
Earlier this week, the US embassy said it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted for Saturday in Sandton
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Record-low interest rates during the first half of Bolsonaro’s term helped Brazil’s farmers to invest in capital, while a weak exchange rate and robust global demand have made commodity exports ...
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
However, children who perform better in the tests may be ones who chose to play games in the first place, scientist says
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has rejected the US’s warning of a terrorist attack in SA and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa has criticised the US for not following protocol when it issued the warning.Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Hosken, investigative journalist for the Sunday Times to get more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA rejects US terror warning
Business Day TV talks to Graeme Hosken, investigative journalist for Sunday Times
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has rejected the US's warning of a terrorist attack in SA and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa has criticised the US for not following protocol when it issued the warning.
Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Hosken, investigative journalist for the Sunday Times to get more detail.
Sandton City held evacuation drill on Friday morning
Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic fallout with Washington
Business as usual in Sandton City despite US warning of attack
Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton
