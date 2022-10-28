×

National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA rejects US terror warning

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Hosken, investigative journalist for Sunday Times

28 October 2022 - 17:04 Business Day TV
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has rejected the US’s warning of a terrorist attack in SA and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa has criticised the US for not following protocol when it issued the warning.

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Hosken, investigative journalist for the Sunday Times to get more detail.

Sandton City held evacuation drill on Friday morning

Earlier this week, the US embassy said it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted for Saturday in Sandton
