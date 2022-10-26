×

WATCH: What medium-term budget’s bleak growth outlook means for SA

Business Day TV talks to Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank

26 October 2022 - 22:06
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana speaks during his medium-term budget policy statement in Cape Town on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has tabled his medium-term budget policy statement, which made clear that long-term economic growth expectations still remain bleak. Business Day TV explored the budget statement in greater detail with Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

