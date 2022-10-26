Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has tabled his medium-term budget policy statement, which made clear that long-term economic growth expectations still remain bleak. Business Day TV explored the budget statement in greater detail with Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.
WATCH: What medium-term budget’s bleak growth outlook means for SA
Business Day TV talks to Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank
