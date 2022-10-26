×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Transnet allocated almost R6bn for repair and maintenance of infrastructure

The funds are also expected to boost locomotive capacity, the shortage of which has dismayed Transnet’s customers as they’ve not been able to export desired volumes

BL Premium
26 October 2022 - 14:17 Thando Maeko

Transnet has been allocated double the R2.9bn it requested from the government over the medium term as the state seeks to avert the further deterioration of the port and freight rail operator, which has just emerged from a near-crippling strike by unions.

The Treasury has allocated Transnet a total of R5.8bn in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday. Half of the amount is allocated to fund the repair of infrastructure damaged by the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and the other half to maintain freight rail locomotives...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.