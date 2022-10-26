×

National

Tax revenue much higher than expected, minister says

Tax collections are forecast to be R83.5bn higher than the February forecast

26 October 2022 - 14:22 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 26 October 2022 - 15:47

Gross tax revenue this year is expected to be R83.5bn higher than forecast in the February budget.

Inflation, which affects tax revenue, has turned out to be much higher than the 4.8% forecast in February and is now estimated by Treasury to be 6.7% this year...

