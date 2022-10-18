Creecy wants SA to turn sunshine into oil

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President and his team seem to fail to grasp how insensitive benefits would have been to citizens battling cost-of-living crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
The self-driving technology company targets a valuation of about $16bn
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
John Fraser talks to energy consultant Niall Kramer at the Red Chamber in Hyde Park
Barbara Creecy, the minister of forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs (MFFEA), says SA will need to turn sunshine into oil if it wants to decarbonise its economy.
Moreover, she says that may be critical to the country’s ability to retain access to lucrative export markets like the EU, which are increasingly looking at restricting imports from carbon-intensive economies. However, Creecy says SA has unique competitive advantages to facilitate the transition to renewable energy due to its inherent abundance of solar- and windpower generating opportunities, which, if harnessed correctly, could result in a net gain of 300,000 jobs...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Creecy wants SA to turn sunshine into oil
The minister says SA has unique green hydrogen technology that can help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas, but it needs to act fast
Barbara Creecy, the minister of forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs (MFFEA), says SA will need to turn sunshine into oil if it wants to decarbonise its economy.
Moreover, she says that may be critical to the country’s ability to retain access to lucrative export markets like the EU, which are increasingly looking at restricting imports from carbon-intensive economies. However, Creecy says SA has unique competitive advantages to facilitate the transition to renewable energy due to its inherent abundance of solar- and windpower generating opportunities, which, if harnessed correctly, could result in a net gain of 300,000 jobs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.