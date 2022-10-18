×

Economy

Creecy wants SA to turn sunshine into oil

The minister says SA has unique green hydrogen technology that can help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas, but it needs to act fast

18 October 2022 - 17:34 Garth Theunissen

Barbara Creecy, the minister of forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs (MFFEA), says SA will need to turn sunshine into oil if it wants to decarbonise its economy.

Moreover, she says that may be critical to the country’s ability to retain access to lucrative export markets like the EU, which are increasingly looking at restricting imports from carbon-intensive economies. However, Creecy says SA has unique competitive advantages to facilitate the transition to renewable energy due to its inherent abundance of solar- and windpower generating opportunities, which, if harnessed correctly, could result in a net gain of 300,000 jobs...

