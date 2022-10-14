The Brent and WTI contracts vacillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week
The big question is whether this dollar surge is in fact a ‘short run’ aberration or whether it is a more permanent feature of the global landscape
Group implicated in alleged corruption over the procurement of 1,064 locomotives at state-owned rail company appeared in court on Friday
The corrected state capture inquiry report recommends that law enforcement investigate Gigaba with a view to charging him with corruption
Motorola Solutions is overcharging the UK’s home office for its emergency service radio network, which is ultimately being paid for by taxpayers
Up to 123-million people — 12% of Sub-Saharan Africa's population — face acute food insecurity by the end of 2022
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Musk says SpaceX cannot sustain the financial support or send thousands more terminals to Ukraine
Fifa prohibits the firing of tear gas in a sports arena, but police said they had to use it for the safety of officers and spectators
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
Eskom has concluded agreements with four independent power producers for the commercial lease and use of land parcels at its Majuba and Tutuka power stations in Mpumalanga.
This is the first batch of lease agreements Eskom has signed with private companies to develop renewable power projects on land parcels around its existing power stations...
Eskom’s new land leases to unlock R40bn investment in renewables
This is the first batch of lease agreements the utility has signed with private companies to develop projects on land around its stations
