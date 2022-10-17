×

‘Portfolio purity’ diverts capital from climate transition

Ninety One report says many carbon-neutral portfolios do little to tackle climate change

17 October 2022 - 19:43 Denene Erasmus

''Enormous sums of capital” are required to help the world reach climate targets by decarbonising the energy sector, replacing industrial processes with clear alternatives, and making infrastructure energy efficient and resilient in the face of climate change.

However, a new report by asset management business Ninety One shows that sustainability-driven investment portfolios are often created in such a way that they avoid the problem rather than address it by “limiting an investment universe to only the cleanest industries”...

