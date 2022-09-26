×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Goldman Sachs positive on the outlook for SA’s finances

Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 05:10 Hilary Joffe

The government could start to stabilise its debt as early as this year and if it can hold the line on spending over the medium term, SA could be looking at a scenario where it is getting rating upgrades instead of downgrades, says Goldman Sachs.

“Fiscal policy has shifted dramatically under the current finance minister and his predecessor,” says Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Matheny, who points out that the government is now focused on reducing the deficit by cutting spending rather than by raising taxes, and on shifting the composition of spending towards public capex (investment spending) and away from current items such as wages...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.