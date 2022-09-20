×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How potential greylisting will affect SA’s economy

Business Day TV speaks to Sanisha Packirisamy, economist at Momentum

20 September 2022 - 21:02
Picture: 123RF/ETIAMOS
Picture: 123RF/ETIAMOS

Time is running out for SA to prove to the Financial Action Task Force that it can counter financial crimes. The watchdog found weaknesses in the country’s ability to fight corruption and money laundering. SA has until the end of November to show improved strength in this regard. However, Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat says the deadline is likely to be missed, resulting in the country being greylisted. Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum, for her take on the impact a potential greylisting could have on the local economy.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SA holds its breath on FATF greylisting

Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
Business
2 days ago

Greylisting ‘would be worse than a downgrade’

Financial services experts warn of system-wide and multilayered effects of sanction by the Financial Action Task Force
Business
1 week ago

WATCH: Why the rand is under pressure

Business Day TV speaks to Citadel global director Bianca Botes
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Proptech seeks unique solutions to property companies’ problems

Michael Avery talks to Mark Fairweather, Craig Hean and Laurence Rapp
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Eskom clambers for emergency power

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank to hike rates 75 bps as ...
Economy
2.
Bank indicator shows load-shedding weighs on ...
Economy
3.
Third quarter retail confidence improves, but ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | 2023 is not looking good for consumers
Economy
5.
Consumer spending taking strain
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.