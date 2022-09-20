Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Time is running out for SA to prove to the Financial Action Task Force that it can counter financial crimes. The watchdog found weaknesses in the country’s ability to fight corruption and money laundering. SA has until the end of November to show improved strength in this regard. However, Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat says the deadline is likely to be missed, resulting in the country being greylisted. Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum, for her take on the impact a potential greylisting could have on the local economy.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How potential greylisting will affect SA's economy
Business Day TV speaks to Sanisha Packirisamy, economist at Momentum
