Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why the rand is under pressure

Business Day TV speaks to Citadel global director Bianca Botes

19 September 2022 - 21:49
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand has come under pressure as SA feels the impact of load-shedding and markets eye potential interest rate hikes from major central banks. Business Day TV unpacked the factors at play and what could be in store for the local unit with Citadel global director Bianca Botes.

Subscribe for freåçe episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MARKET WRAP: Rand takes another hit as dollar flexes muscles ahead of Fed meeting

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Financial advice beyond 2022

Michael Avery talks to Debra Slabber, Craig Gradidge, Maya Fisher-French and Gareth Stobie about the suibstantial changes to the investment industry ...
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Behind July’s recovery in retail sales

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Economy
5 days ago

WATCH: SA’s long road to energy reform

Michael Avery talks to Grove Steyn, Miriam Altman and Mark Swilling
Companies
6 days ago
