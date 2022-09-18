Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
SA must look for an alternative way to implement ESG investing
Ricardo Maio, CEO of Infinity Brands, puts franchisees on the right track.
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says an extension from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could help SA dodge the greylisting bullet, and there is an expectation that the country’s efforts to comply will be recognised.
In an interview on Thursday after the results presentation of parent company FirstRand, Celliers said an FATF greylisting would be another own goal after the civil unrest in July last year and a subsequent ratings downgrade. However, much work had been done to avert it...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA holds its breath on FATF greylisting
Analysts are hoping for a reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force on greylisting, warning of hard times if it is not forthcoming
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says an extension from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could help SA dodge the greylisting bullet, and there is an expectation that the country’s efforts to comply will be recognised.
In an interview on Thursday after the results presentation of parent company FirstRand, Celliers said an FATF greylisting would be another own goal after the civil unrest in July last year and a subsequent ratings downgrade. However, much work had been done to avert it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.