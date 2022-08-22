×

Economy

SA business debt conditions improve in first quarter

22 August 2022 - 20:57 Thuletho Zwane

Business debt conditions in SA improved in the first quarter of 2022, credit bureau Experian said.

Experian published its latest business debt index (BDI) survey, which showed a declining trend of outstanding debtors and an improvement in the time it takes for them to settle their debts...

