WATCH: Study finds EVs are more likely than petrol cars to hit pedestrians

Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large

26 May 2024 - 17:29
Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large, about the findings of a study conducted in the UK that claims hybrid and electric cars are more likely than petrol or diesel vehicles to strike pedestrians.

WATCH: Buying a new car when interest rates are high

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's David Furlonger
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: WeBuyCars makes its JSE debut

Business Day TV speaks to WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt
Companies
1 month ago

WeBuyCars shines on its JSE debut

Shares eclipse the offering price to close at R20.40, pointing to investor confidence
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Behind Nissan's Africa expansion strategy

Business Day TV speaks to Ramy Mohareb, head of communications for Nissan Africa
Companies
1 month ago

DP World expands with BPSA transport acquisition

Energy giant BP opts to outsource transport operations in Southern Africa
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: SA's automotive landscape

Business Day TV talks to Maciej Klenkiewicz, MD at Nissan SA
Companies
1 month ago
