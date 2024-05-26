Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth
Cyril Ramaphosa has stooped to trading in racist drivel to justify his government’s chronic failings
President addresses the nation on SA’s sixth administration and readiness for the 2024 elections
In a controversial move the president uses a TV address on Sunday night to hail ANC's achievements ahead of SA's election
Share price climbs as firm warns of further bird flu outbreaks
Base effects cited for 5.1% prediction, and month-on-month inflation rate is expected to halve
Business Day TV speaks to Sejeng Matlhako, head of regional transactional banking sales at Absa CIB
Finance chiefs pledge to explore ways to use future income from $300bn of frozen Russian assets and express concern about China’s trade practices
Inexperienced middle order fails to build on outrageous start by the openers, allowing the West Indies to claim victory in the second T20 International
On its first public outing it will be raced at the Nürburgring 24 Hour race on May 30
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large, about the findings of a study conducted in the UK that claims hybrid and electric cars are more likely than petrol or diesel vehicles to strike pedestrians.
WATCH: Study finds EVs are more likely than petrol cars to hit pedestrians
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large, about the findings of a study conducted in the UK that claims hybrid and electric cars are more likely than petrol or diesel vehicles to strike pedestrians.
WATCH: Buying a new car when interest rates are high
WATCH: WeBuyCars makes its JSE debut
WeBuyCars shines on its JSE debut
WATCH: Behind Nissan’s Africa expansion strategy
DP World expands with BPSA transport acquisition
WATCH: SA’s automotive landscape
