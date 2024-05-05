Companies / Innovation

WATCH: The future of self-driving cars

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger

05 May 2024 - 16:27
A Waymo robotaxi is seen during a test ride in San Francisco, California. Picture: REUTERS
Initially acclaimed as a solution to reduce accidents, self-driving cars were expected to be widespread by now. However, their scarcity is due to engineers underestimating the technological challenges. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger.

