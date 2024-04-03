DP World expands with BPSA transport acquisition
03 April 2024 - 18:18
Supply chain specialist DP World is eyeing an expansion of its business in Southern Africa with the acquisition of assets of petroleum giant BP’s secondary transport operations in the region.
The Dubai-based DP World, which owns Imperial Logistics, on Wednesday said it had acquired the majority of the transport assets of BP Southern Africa (BPSA) in a move that will result in DP World taking over BPSA’s Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Rustenburg logistics operations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.