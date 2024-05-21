Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Transaction Capital narrows losses

Business Day TV speaks to Transaction Capital CEO Jonathan Jawno

21 May 2024 - 20:57
Picture: SUPPLIED
Transaction Capital has narrowed its half-year total headline loss per share by over 22%, to 172.5c. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Jonathan Jawno.

