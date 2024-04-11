WeBuyCars shines on its JSE debut
Shares eclipse the offering price to close at R20.40, pointing to investor confidence
11 April 2024 - 20:41
WeBuyCars Holdings made sparkling debut on the JSE on Thursday, reflecting the company’s growth trajectory from a local start-up to a major player in the used car market.
Shares in the company, which was spun out of Transaction Capital, opened at R20, eclipsing the initial public offering price of a R18.75 in what could be seen as indicative of investor confidence in the company, whose roots are firmly planted in the soil of entrepreneurial spirit...
