Should you buy shares in WeBuyCars?
WBC, which listed this month, is being hailed by some as the Capitec of the preloved car market
25 April 2024 - 05:00
Tech-driven used car retailer WeBuyCars (WBC), spun out from Transaction Capital earlier this month, is increasingly seen as an industry disrupter with the potential to become the “Capitec of the motor industry”.
The newly listed group is already shifting gears, and the market rates it significantly ahead of its car-selling peers. WBC has not faced the kind of scepticism that initially greeted Capitec before it surged to success, but its popularity among retail investors has raised eyebrows in more sceptical investment circles...
