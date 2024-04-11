Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Near recession in eurozone contrasts with still-brisk US expansion
Seasonal shutdown of the Natref refinery and a tax dispute could lead to disruptions
Former president’s Dali Mpofu granted request so as to allow appeal process to be completed
After shedding 2,600 jobs at its SA platinum operations, precious metals producer says it must also cut gold mining costs
Production in February exceeds analysts’ forecasts of 3.9% increase
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week's guest is Mosebe Enterprises' Vincent Mosebe
Truong My Lan found guilty in Vietnam’s largest financial scam
Golfer ends the day with a one-stroke lead over the in-form Jacques Blaauw and Luca Filippi
Competition celebrates fiction that has been translated into English
WeBuyCars made its debut on the JSE on Thursday. The listing comes after Transaction Capital unbundled the second-hand car dealer to raise cash for its troubled SA Taxi unit. Business Day TV caught up with WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: WeBuyCars makes its JSE debut
Business Day TV speaks to WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt
