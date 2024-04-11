Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: WeBuyCars makes its JSE debut

Business Day TV speaks to WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt

11 April 2024 - 20:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Faan van der Walt. Picture: Supplied
Faan van der Walt. Picture: Supplied

WeBuyCars made its debut on the JSE on Thursday. The listing comes after Transaction Capital unbundled the second-hand car dealer to raise cash for its troubled SA Taxi unit. Business Day TV caught up with WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Electronics group Ellies shutting down after 45 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Embattled Sibanye could retrench 4,000 more ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Life Healthcare shakes up its executive
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Afrimat completes ‘deal of the century’ in ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.