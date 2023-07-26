Growing belief Banyana can beat Argentina, says defender Mbane

Banyana Banyana’s Bambanani Mbane clears under the attention of Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist in their Women’s World Cup group G at Wellington Regional Stadium. Picture: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI
Defender Bambanani Mbane is convinced Banyana Banyana have what it takes to get their first victory in a Fifa Women’s World Cup in their huge group G clash against Argentina in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday — if they take their chances.
Banyana, ranked 54th in the world, came close to pulling off an unexpected result against Sweden in their opening match in Wellington on Sunday. Mbane and her teammates allowed the third-ranked Swedes to score in the last minute of a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in which Banyana had taken an early lead in the second half via Hildah Magaia’s goal.
“What’s important is we take the chances we get,” said Mbane. “That’s what is missing. Otherwise the team is playing well.”
The Banyana defender, better known as “Juice”, was not surprised at the team’s performance against Sweden, but believes it will come to nothing if they do not take the same zeal into the Argentina game (2am SA time Friday).
Argentina, ranked 28th in the world, lost 1-0 in their opening match against 16th-ranked Italy, a result that means a draw in Friday’s game will not help SA or the South Americans in group G.
“That performance helped us a lot,” said Mbane of how SA played against Sweden. “It gives us a lot of motivation that going into the Argentina game we can take all the positives things we did against Sweden.
“So if we can go with the mentality we had against Sweden, we can do well against Argentina.”
Mbane and her teammates watched Monday’s game between Italy and Argentina where the Europeans’ veteran striker Cristiana Girelli headed a winner three minutes from time.
“You can’t underestimate any opponent because you never know how Argentina will perform or what strategy they’ll use against us. But we must focus on our game and take forward the performance we had against Sweden.”
The Mamelodi Sundowns defender insisted Banyana are capable of progressing to the second round given the experience she and some teammates gained in their maiden World Cup in France in 2019.
“We want to progress to the last 16 and that will demand we work hard as a team and use our chances. It’s not going to be easy.”
In Argentina, Banyana face a team as desperate as they are to get their first victory in a World Cup. Argentina are making their third appearance at the global showpiece and are yet to progress beyond the first round.
Argentina playmaker Estefania Banini is a player Mbane and company will do well to keep an eye on as she gave the Italians plenty to worry about in Monday’s game.
Growing belief Banyana can beat Argentina, says defender Mbane
Banyana came close to pulling off an unexpected result against Sweden in their opening match
Defender Bambanani Mbane is convinced Banyana Banyana have what it takes to get their first victory in a Fifa Women’s World Cup in their huge group G clash against Argentina in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday — if they take their chances.
Banyana, ranked 54th in the world, came close to pulling off an unexpected result against Sweden in their opening match in Wellington on Sunday. Mbane and her teammates allowed the third-ranked Swedes to score in the last minute of a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in which Banyana had taken an early lead in the second half via Hildah Magaia’s goal.
“What’s important is we take the chances we get,” said Mbane. “That’s what is missing. Otherwise the team is playing well.”
The Banyana defender, better known as “Juice”, was not surprised at the team’s performance against Sweden, but believes it will come to nothing if they do not take the same zeal into the Argentina game (2am SA time Friday).
Argentina, ranked 28th in the world, lost 1-0 in their opening match against 16th-ranked Italy, a result that means a draw in Friday’s game will not help SA or the South Americans in group G.
“That performance helped us a lot,” said Mbane of how SA played against Sweden. “It gives us a lot of motivation that going into the Argentina game we can take all the positives things we did against Sweden.
“So if we can go with the mentality we had against Sweden, we can do well against Argentina.”
Mbane and her teammates watched Monday’s game between Italy and Argentina where the Europeans’ veteran striker Cristiana Girelli headed a winner three minutes from time.
“You can’t underestimate any opponent because you never know how Argentina will perform or what strategy they’ll use against us. But we must focus on our game and take forward the performance we had against Sweden.”
The Mamelodi Sundowns defender insisted Banyana are capable of progressing to the second round given the experience she and some teammates gained in their maiden World Cup in France in 2019.
“We want to progress to the last 16 and that will demand we work hard as a team and use our chances. It’s not going to be easy.”
In Argentina, Banyana face a team as desperate as they are to get their first victory in a World Cup. Argentina are making their third appearance at the global showpiece and are yet to progress beyond the first round.
Argentina playmaker Estefania Banini is a player Mbane and company will do well to keep an eye on as she gave the Italians plenty to worry about in Monday’s game.
Borges hat-trick powers Brazil to victory over debutants Panama
Banyana showed they can do it, but it’s tough on those World Cup streets
Banyana showed bravery against Swedes, says coach Ellis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ellis says Banyana have experience to beat Argentina
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Banyana put on solid show in defeat
Pirates add Kapinga to preseason signings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.