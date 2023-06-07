Dutch court rules KLM ‘greenwashing’ lawsuit must proceed

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
SA has been without an adequately independent entity capable of fighting corruption since the dissolution of the Scorpions
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Business Day TV speaks to 10X Investments chief investment officer Anton Eser
Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development report follows World Bank’s on impact of rate hikes
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
The company has unveiled a new logo to match its brand differentiation strategy
Amsterdam — A Dutch court on Wednesday allowed to proceed to the next phase a civil suit brought by environmental groups against KLM for commercials that allegedly misled consumers about the airline’s environmental credentials.
Judges found that the lawsuit brought by Fossil Free Netherlands is admissible. KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France, has denied so-called greenwashing allegations and argued in April the group did not represent most KLM customers and did not have the right to bring a suit.
But judges found the group does have standing. “Because this is a general interest case, it is not necessary to establish which narrowly defined group of people Fossil Free represents,” the decision said.
“Today’s decision shows that climate organisations do have a place in fighting ‘greenwashing’,” Fossil Free organiser Hiske Arts said.
“As long as the biggest polluters continue to lull us to sleep through their slick marketing campaigns, climate action will not happen.”
KLM, which says it has discontinued the “Fly Responsibly” campaign that was the initial target of the Fossil Free suit, said it looks forward to arguing its case in full.
“KLM is ambitious in its climate approach and wants to involve its customers in the subject” it said in a response.
“We are always learning ... and continue looking at our communications to determine what can be better and more transparent.”
Fossil Free is seeking the company to halt such advertising, apologise to customers and print a rectification in prominent Dutch newspapers.
Environmental groups supporting the case, including Client Earth, say it is one of a wave of lawsuits against advertising in the airline industry, inspired by a landmark 2021 ruling ordering oil giant Shell to cut its emissions.
Environmental groups challenging the “Fly Responsibly” concept argue that there is no environmentally friendly way to fly for now.
Measures such as planting trees to compensate for emissions or mixing small amounts of nonfossil-based fuel into jet fuel are not sufficient and airlines can only meaningfully reduce pollution by flying less.
The European Commission has been seeking to develop a “Green Claims” directive, following a 2020 study that found most claims were “vague, misleading or unfounded”.
But a commission spokesperson has said the proposal was still in the early phase of EU lawmaking process.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Dutch court rules KLM ‘greenwashing’ lawsuit must proceed
Environmental groups accuse airline of misleading consumers about its environmental credentials
Amsterdam — A Dutch court on Wednesday allowed to proceed to the next phase a civil suit brought by environmental groups against KLM for commercials that allegedly misled consumers about the airline’s environmental credentials.
Judges found that the lawsuit brought by Fossil Free Netherlands is admissible. KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France, has denied so-called greenwashing allegations and argued in April the group did not represent most KLM customers and did not have the right to bring a suit.
But judges found the group does have standing. “Because this is a general interest case, it is not necessary to establish which narrowly defined group of people Fossil Free represents,” the decision said.
“Today’s decision shows that climate organisations do have a place in fighting ‘greenwashing’,” Fossil Free organiser Hiske Arts said.
“As long as the biggest polluters continue to lull us to sleep through their slick marketing campaigns, climate action will not happen.”
KLM, which says it has discontinued the “Fly Responsibly” campaign that was the initial target of the Fossil Free suit, said it looks forward to arguing its case in full.
“KLM is ambitious in its climate approach and wants to involve its customers in the subject” it said in a response.
“We are always learning ... and continue looking at our communications to determine what can be better and more transparent.”
Fossil Free is seeking the company to halt such advertising, apologise to customers and print a rectification in prominent Dutch newspapers.
Environmental groups supporting the case, including Client Earth, say it is one of a wave of lawsuits against advertising in the airline industry, inspired by a landmark 2021 ruling ordering oil giant Shell to cut its emissions.
Environmental groups challenging the “Fly Responsibly” concept argue that there is no environmentally friendly way to fly for now.
Measures such as planting trees to compensate for emissions or mixing small amounts of nonfossil-based fuel into jet fuel are not sufficient and airlines can only meaningfully reduce pollution by flying less.
The European Commission has been seeking to develop a “Green Claims” directive, following a 2020 study that found most claims were “vague, misleading or unfounded”.
But a commission spokesperson has said the proposal was still in the early phase of EU lawmaking process.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EU regulators see rising greenwashing across financial services sector
Greenpeace sues EU over ‘green’ gas and nuclear plants
Zimbabwe eyes 50% of revenue from carbon credit projects
GARY RYNHART: Hopes pinned on corporate ESG plans to force airlines to cut ...
PODCAST | Rising tide of climate litigation
HSBC sees off Ping An-backed protest vote at annual meeting
GRAY MAGUIRE: SA government is paying lip service to just energy transition plan
Global groups wary of carbon offsets aim to devise their own credits
GARY RYNHART: Watchdogs set to tighten their grip on ESG efforts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.