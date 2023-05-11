Business

BUSINESS LAW FOCUS

PODCAST | Rising tide of climate litigation

Evan Pickworth interviews senior associate in the dispute resolution department at ENSafrica, Beverley Oosthuizen

11 May 2023 - 15:58 Evan Pickworth
Picture: 123RF/lovelyday12
Picture: 123RF/lovelyday12

The goal for the energy sector in SA is to move to 42% non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, but this is unlikely to be a smooth ride. Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews senior associate in the dispute resolution department at ENSafrica, Beverley Oosthuizen, to discuss the most likely, increasingly likely and less likely forms of climate litigation as climate action intensifies.

Listen to the interview:

The Context

SA has delivered a Nationally Determined Contribution and a Low-Emission Development Strategy 2050 in terms of the Paris Agreement. The goal of the Paris Agreement is to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid further climate change effects. SA is also one of 196 signatories to COP21 (December 12 2015).

SA’s energy framework includes the Climate Change Bill, 2022, which will aim to enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for SA. This will occur in the context of sustainable development and to provide for matters connected therewith.

SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) relates to investment aimed at supporting the accelerated decarbonisation of SA’s energy sector (away from coal) and providing support to workers and communities affected by the transition away from coal.

The goal for the energy sector is move to 42% non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

It is expected that a rise in climate action will lead to a rise in climate-related litigation. This will include claims related to “greenwashing” (misleading the market and consumers), public law challenges, investor-state dispute settlements, financial disclosure and director-duty claims can be expected.

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | How far does the ESG advice duty go?

Host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica
Economy
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | African dealmakers make up for lost time

Evan Pickworth interviews Angela Simpson, Lydia Shadrach-Razzino and Verushca Pillay from law firm Baker McKenzie
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Whistle-blowers’ problems with the law

Evan Pickworth interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr director Tendai Jangara about the ongoing plight of increasingly unloved whistle-blowers
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
How to draw up a risk management and compliance ...
Business
3.
Seven companies charged in Free State tender ...
Business
4.
WATCH: Business defends BLSA’s support for De ...
Business
5.
Fixing what’s broken: certified cellphone repair ...
Business

Related Articles

Climate disasters and wars add to more than 71-million people displaced

World

LARA WILLIAMS: The ocean’s carbon storage potential — promise and peril

Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Planting and weather forecasts conspire for solid winter ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.