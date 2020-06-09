Companies / Transport & Tourism Covid-19 a bad roll of the dice for Tsogo Gaming The gaming group owner is struggling in a depressed economy BL PREMIUM

Tsogo Sun Gaming has suffered one of its worst financial years in history, with its operating profit collapsing more than two-thirds as the Covid-19 outbreak compounded the effects of an already weak economy.

"The spread of the Covid-19 virus and government’s subsequent regulatory restrictions negatively impacted the business," the gambling group said in a statement on its results for the year to March.