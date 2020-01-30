Features Tsogo Sun’s Hi hopes for budget hotels With the first of its Hi hotels opening in the coming weeks, Tsogo Sun Hotels is making its first foray into the budget-hotel scene. Tapping the millennial market could prove lucrative ... BL PREMIUM

Just over six months since it unbundled from Tsogo Sun and listed on the JSE, Tsogo Sun Hotels is making an innovative play. As the economy stagnates and budgets come under pressure, the hospitality group is about to enter the affordable segment of the hotel market, opening the first hotel in its new Hi brand in the coming weeks.

The hospitality group is putting the final touches to the 123-room hotel at Joburg shopping and casino complex Montecasino.