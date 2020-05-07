Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Heartbreak hotels Tsogo Sun will probably survive Covid-19’s onslaught on the tourism industry. But many others won’t — and the government isn’t helping BL PREMIUM

Marcel von Aulock, the CEO of SA’s largest hotel group, Tsogo Sun, may be one of the few people who doesn’t have cabin fever right now. Speaking to the FM from his farm in the Magaliesburg, 50km west of Joburg, Von Aulock says: "If you’re going to be in lockdown, I’d rather be in the country, with space."

Out in the Magaliesburg, the biggest talking point right now is which of the nearby guesthouses and lodges has been hit by thieves seeking booze. "You hear it all the time," says Von Aulock, "lodges are being broken into and people are stealing whatever is in the bar. Just last night, our hotel in Rustenburg was broken into, and the guys were looking for booze and TVs."