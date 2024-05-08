Lesaka to acquire fintech company Adumo for R1.6bn
After the latest acquisition, Lesaka’s ecosystem will serve 1.7-million active consumers and 119,000 merchants
08 May 2024 - 07:41
Lesaka has signed a new deal to buy local fintech operator Adumo for R1.6bn through a combination of stock and cash, indicating its strategy of acquisitive growth remains in place.
On Wednesday, the JSE-listed fintech group said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adumo for $85.9m (R1.59bn). The purchase consideration will be settled through the combination of 17,279,803 new Lesaka shares to be issued to Adumo’s shareholders plus $12.5m, or R232m, in cash, funded by internal cash resources and external financing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.