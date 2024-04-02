Q&A: Smaller mobile network operators at risk in Nigeria
MTN CFO Tsholofelo Molefe discusses the group’s financial performance
02 April 2024 - 05:00
MTN’s finance chief says the economic downturn in Nigeria, driven by a huge devaluation of that country’s currency, threatens smaller mobile network operators, which may not survive the headwinds.
Last week, the group reported a sharp decline in earnings for the year to end-December, weighed down by weaker currencies, higher inflation, increased costs and consumers who are more stretched, particularly in Nigeria. ..
