TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Telkom’s towering strategy: a calculated bet on digital future
Sale of Swiftnet empowers operator to double down on broadband and mobile services
26 March 2024 - 05:00
In a deal that has been simmering in the strategic cauldron, Telkom has finally offloaded its masts and towers business, Swiftnet, for a cool R7bn.
The deal, announced with a flourish on Friday, is not just a transaction to fortify Telkom’s balance sheet — it is a statement of intent, signalling Telkom’s resolve to carve out a future in the digital economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.