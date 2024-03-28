GUGU LOURIE: Cell C’s reliance on former Vodacom executives is a risky strategy
This approach has not turned around Cell C’s fortunes and has diluted its identity
28 March 2024 - 05:00
A senior telecom executive recently confided in me that no amount of money would entice her to join Cell C. When I inquired why this was so, I was somewhat taken aback by the answer: “That would be career suicide.”
The senior executive said the environment at Cell C was not conducive for anyone who had never worked at rival Vodacom...
