Court thwarts Sars’ transfer pricing bid against MTN
27 March 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s telecom giant MTN has successfully fended off allegations by Sars that it engaged in transfer pricing activities in its international operations, shortchanging the tax agency.
Sars challenged the royalties paid to MTN by its international operations, saying it was kept as low as possible to avoid paying maximum taxes in SA...
