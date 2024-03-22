Telkom sells towers business for nearly R7bn
The sale price of Swiftnet marks a steep discount on what the group valued the business two years ago
22 March 2024 - 08:14
Telecoms group Telkom has sold its towers business, Swifnet for nearly R7bn, with some of the windfall likely to go towards paying down its debt pile.
The company said on Friday that it had sold the business to a consortium of equity investors led and managed by Actis, which has 70% of the purchaser’s shares, with the balance held by Royal Bafokeng Holdings for R6.75bn...
