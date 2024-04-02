Competition body approves Blue Label’s bid to control Cell C
The move to take control has been controversial, with Blue Label getting into a public spat with BEE shareholder CellSAf
02 April 2024 - 14:55
The Competition Commission has given the green light for Blue Label Telecoms to take a controlling stake in SA’s fourth largest mobile operator, Cell C.
In 2023, Blue Label began a process of taking control of the cellphone provider with plans to move from a 49.53% stake to about 53%, with requisite applications having been made to local authorities. ..
