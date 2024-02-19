PATRICE RASSOU: Behold the Magnificent Seven, with Nvidia as the brightest star
The tech giants account for about a third of the market cap of the S&P’s largest 500 companies
19 February 2024 - 05:00
As the investment adage goes, “time in the market is more important than timing the market”.
Global equity markets posted eye-popping gains of 23% in hard currency in 2023, after declining by 18% in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index led the rally, delivering most of its gains in the first half of 2023 when it rose 39% — its strongest start to a calendar year on record,..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.