ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI hiring needs humans at the helm
Can we leave the hiring process to AI?
A few years ago, as the world was emerging from the pandemic, a British cosmetics company that had sent its staff on unpaid leave asked employees to reapply for their jobs via video interviews.
The employer used an American artificial intelligence-based screening tool, HireVue, to decide who should be rehired. A makeup artist, Anthea Mairoudhiou, scored full marks for performance but was rejected by the AI based on her body language, and lost her job. The employer’s parent company, Estée Lauder, eventually settled her lawsuit out of court, and HireVue was forced to remove a facial analysis function from assessments. The only surprise was that anyone was surprised...
