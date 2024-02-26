Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ellies to report wider six-month loss

The electronics group has been under pressure since the downturn of its mainstay business, which was closely tied to the fortunes of DStv’s satellite service

26 February 2024 - 16:43
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ellies filed for business rescue in January in the wake of failed attempts to diversify into the lucrative renewable energy market. Picture: 123RF
Ellies filed for business rescue in January in the wake of failed attempts to diversify into the lucrative renewable energy market. Picture: 123RF

Electronics group Ellies Holdings expects to report a wider loss for the six months ended October 2023, the company said on Monday. 

The group, which is in business rescue, said its headline loss for the period will be 12.81c-13.73c per share compared with a loss of 4.58c in the prior comparable period. 

The stock, which was unchanged on Monday, sits at a paltry 1c and has lost 85.7% since the start of 2024. 

In January, the company filed for business rescue after failed attempts to diversify into the lucrative renewable energy market.

The company has been under pressure since the downturn of its mainstay business, which was closely tied to the fortunes of DStv’s satellite service.

The group imports, manufactures and sells equipment such as aerials and power trolleys and undertakes solar installations.

Ellies said a proposal to acquire Bundu Power for R203m was scrapped after it failed to secure backing from its lenders. The deal, first announced a year ago, was subject to debt funding by bankers and shareholder approval.

The company had pinned its hopes on acquiring Bundu Power, which specialises in distributing and leasing generators and the distribution and installation of solar and related products for residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, agricultural and recreational users.

Led by CEO Shaun Prithivirajh, Ellies is seeking to shift from a traditional satellite-based business towards smart home infrastructure, offering alternative energy solutions, water storage and connectivity.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Ellies shares crash 60% after filing for business rescue

Troubled electronics firm fails to secure financing for purchase of Bundu Power in a bid to revive its fortunes
Companies
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Adapt or die: lessons from Ellies

Overly reliant on old tech and unable to compete in new arenas, the company failed to move with the times
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Ellies earnings plummet as DStv installations slow in tough economy

The electronics group’s loss after tax rises 94.7% to R85m
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ackerman family era at Pick n Pay may be ending
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Zara launches Lefties to counter Shein
Companies
3.
Sasol up to the task of handling volatility, says ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Private company has a 22.5GW pipeline for grid ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Seacom undersea cable in Red Sea breaks
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Adapt or die: lessons from Ellies

Opinion / Editorials

Ellies shares crash 60% after filing for business rescue

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Are penny stocks worth the risk?

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.