Are penny stocks worth the risk?
The 1c wonders can break your heart — or make you returns that put 10-baggers to shame
24 August 2023 - 05:00
The agony and the ecstasy of penny stock investing unfolded in plain view of the market last week, when shares in obscure renewable energy counter Kibo surged from 1c to 5c in a couple of hours of frenetic trading.
A media article initially named Kibo as a beneficiary of a potentially huge gas find outside Secunda. Investors familiar with Kibo and its renewable project portfolio would have been slightly perplexed by developments. Secunda just did not feature in any of the many communiques Kibo had issued in the past few years...
