Ellies files for business rescue
Ellies failed to secure backing from its lenders, rendering a proposal to acquire Bundu Power for R203m null and void
31 January 2024 - 11:01
Electronics group Ellies has filed for business rescue after its efforts to branch out into the potentially lucrative renewable energy market fell by the wayside.
Ellies failed to secure backing from its lenders, rendering a proposal to acquire Bundu Power for R203m null and void
