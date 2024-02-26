World / Europe

British financier Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Rothschild, who founded wealth manager St James’s Place, remembered as a philanthropist, entrepreneur and cultural leader

26 February 2024 - 16:31
by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Iain Withers
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lord Jacob Rothschild at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, November 7 2017. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
Lord Jacob Rothschild at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, November 7 2017. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

London — British financier Jacob Rothschild, a senior member of one of Europe's best-known banking dynasties, has died at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday.

The family, in a statement to the UK’s Press Association news agency, called Rothschild “a towering presence in many people’s lives”.

He was “a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather”, the family said.

Rothschild, born in England in 1936, started his career at the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963 before going on to co-found J Rothschild Assurance Group, which became today’s London-based wealth manager St James’s Place.

He was involved in many business endeavours, including founding investment trust RIT Capital Partners, which has backed a variety of companies, from hedge funds to clean technology start-ups.

Rothschild was also known for being a long-standing patron of the arts, and was trustee of Britain’s National Gallery between 1985 and 1991.

Ed Vaizey, Britain’s former culture minister, paid tribute to Rothschild on X, describing him as one of the country’s greatest cultural philanthropists.

Waddesdon Manor, an English country estate managed by the Rothschild Foundation, said on social media platform X that it and the foundation were “deeply saddened” by the death, calling Rothschild a “businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural leader”.

The Rothschild banking family traces its roots back to 18th century Frankfurt, from where different family members moved to cities across Europe to build out banking businesses.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Mauritius stops Norwegian cruise liner from ...
World
3.
Donald Trump wins third primary with ease
World / Americas
4.
Buffett backs ‘fortress Berkshire’ to endure as ...
World
5.
Egypt clinches $35bn investment deal with UAE
World / Africa

Related Articles

Japan pledges nearly $5bn for second TSMC chip plant

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Perfect storm forces Anglo asset review

Business

AI-chip maker Nvidia’s breakneck growth hits $2-trillion

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.