PODCAST | Defining AI business-use cases in 2024

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kumbirai Gundani, head of technology, media and telecommunications at Standard Bank’s CIB unit

07 February 2024 - 15:17
Kumbirai Gundani, the head of technology, media and telecommunications at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Online video streaming and growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kumbirai Gundani, head of technology, media and telecommunications at Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit. 

The discussion focuses on developments in the media and technology sector. 

One of the big technology developments over the past year is the mainstream adoption of AI.

Gundani says 2024 will probably be the year in which businesses will define actual use cases for the technology. 

MultiChoice recently unveiled a new Showmax, a R3bn investment between the pay TV group and NBCUniversal. The investment shows the promise that large players are seeing in Africa’s online streaming market.

Topics of discussion include development of technology infrastructure in SA; opportunities for businesses; development of video streaming and how technology companies can define the use of AI. 

This is the second in a two-part discussion with Gundani. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

